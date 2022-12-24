AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 23

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage Holiday Bash on December 23.

A huge Battle Royal involving Trios took place this week, and one interesting inclusion was Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta from BCC.

We also saw Billy Gunn team up with Anthony Bowens to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and Jade Cargill battled Vertvixen.

We also head from Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's show.