Travis Hunter to Transfer to Colorado After Deion Sanders Hire; Former No. 1 Recruit

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter is following Deion Sanders to Colorado, he announced Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

It didn't take long for the former No. 1 recruit to make a decision on his next destination as he revealed just two days ago that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Hunter said in a YouTube video posted to his channel, per Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports:

"I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him. I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State so I'm going to stick with him so I can continue to grind, continue to show love, continue to put the work in so I can get to the next level."

Colorado announced the arrival of Sanders as its next head coach earlier this month, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer indicated that he planned to bring other top-tier talent with him to revive a Buffaloes squad that finished 1-11 this season.

Hunter joins quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, as the latest former Jackson State Tiger to commit to Colorado. Shedeur Sanders also made his transfer decision official on Wednesday.

Hunter, who was listed as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, initially committed to Florida State as a high school prospect before flipping his commitment to Jackson State.

As a true freshman in 2022, the 19-year-old proved to be impactful on both sides of the ball. He posted two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one fumble recovery while playing as a defensive back. The 6'1" star also caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

It's reasonable to believe Hunter will play a similar role under Sanders in Colorado given his speed and talent.

Before committing to Colorado, Hunter was also considering Georgia, per 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell. He added Miami and USC were looking to get in the mix for the speedster.