Early Signing Day 2022: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting Class on Day 1

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

No. 15 Oregon

Key signees: 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei, 4-star QB Austin Novosad, and 4-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq

Analysis: Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be in the top 10, a big improvement from the Ducks' No. 13 class last year.

The Ducks had an absolute monster of a day on Wednesday, successfully flipping QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, 5-star safety Peyton Bowen from ND, and 4-star CB Daylen Austin from LSU. If that wasn't impressive enough, Dan Lanning's staff also signed 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei.

"To ultimately be a championship team, you have to get championship players, and it's about laying a foundation to do that," Lanning told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong of his 2023 class. "We have the opportunity to do that with some of the guys we pulled into the class today."

We'll see if Oregon can make noise over the next couple days of the early signing period.

Grade: A+

No. 14 Oregon State

Key signees: 4-star QB Aidan Chiles, 4-star DL Kelze Howard and 3-star WR Montrel Hatten

Analysis: Oregon State just put together its third season of 10-plus wins in school history, thanks to a Las Vegas Bowl victory over the Florida Gators. It's an impressive turnaround for a program that went 16-28 over the last four years.

Head coach Jonathan Smith landing a pair of blue-chip recruits is impressive, considering the fact that the last time the Beavers had a blue-chip guy in their class was in 2017. Oregon State's class ranks eighth in the Pac-12, and although there aren't a ton of big-name guys in this class, it's a solid one for Smith and ranks higher nationally than his 54th-ranked class last season.

Grade: B

No. 13 Florida State

Key signees: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams, 4-star OT Lucas Simmons, 4-star LB Blake Nichelson

Analysis: Florida State finally had a winning season under head coach Mike Norvell in 2022. If the 'Noles can beat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, it'll be FSU's first 10-win season since 2016. Florida State didn't win enough to win the ACC, but it's a positive step forward for Norvell in Year 3 to finish the regular season 9-3.

Florida State entered Wednesday with a chance to sign its first top-15 recruiting class since 2018. But the class suffered a big blow, as 4-star DL Keldric Faulk, who had been committed to FSU since July, flipped and signed with Auburn on Wednesday. Faulk is the No. 10-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2022.

Still, FSU's class ranks 20th nationally and third in the ACC.

Obviously, FSU still ending up with a top-20 class isn't the end of the world, but 'Noles fans won't be happy with another late flip. Last year, longtime FSU commit and the nation's No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State in December.

Grade: B-

No. 12 Washington

Key signees: 4-star CB Caleb Presley, 4-star CB Curley Reed and 4-star WR Rashid Williams

Analysis: First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has Washington in a great spot with its 2023 recruiting class. It's fourth inside the Pac-12 and ranks 27 nationally.

The biggest get for DeBoer was getting cornerback Caleb Presley to flip, who is the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Washington. Presley was committed to Oregon since early July.

If Washington wants to win Pac-12 titles, it will have to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Oregon, USC and Utah. Since Washington has just five blue-chip prospects in its current 2023 class compared to the combined 34 between those three schools, the Huskies still have a long way to go.

Grade: C

No. 11 Penn State

Key signees: 5-star OT J'ven Williams, 4-star OL Alex Birchmeier, 4-star LB Tony Rojas

Analysis: Penn State didn't compete for a Big Ten title this season, thanks to losses to Ohio State and Michigan. But a trip to the Rose Bowl with a chance to finish 11-2 isn't too bad of a consolation prize.

Penn State's 2023 class is in great shape as of Wednesday. James Franklin's class ranks second in the conference behind Ohio State and checks in at 13th nationally. The biggest get for Franklin in this cycle is J'Ven Williams, the No. 1 prospect from Pennsylvania. The class also includes the state's No. 2 and No. 4 prospects, in edge rusher Jameial Lyons and Ta'Mere Robinson.

Still, this year's class is ranked seven spots lower than the No. 6-ranked class of 2022. Not recruiting closer to how it did last year might make competing against Michigan and Ohio State that much more difficult.

Grade: B