    MLB Fans Troll Giants for Whiffing on Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge in Free Agency

    Adam WellsDecember 21, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 22: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
    Ed Zurga/Getty Images

    It's a rough time to be a fan of the San Francisco Giants right now.

    After previously missing out on Aaron Judge, the Giants thought they were going to have Carlos Correa as a consolation prize. They agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the two-time All-Star shortstop on Dec. 13.

    One week later, as the Giants were preparing to officially announce the deal, Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the team postponed Tuesday's scheduled press conference because of an issue that arose with Correa's physical.

    Around 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa.

    As anyone who has ever been on the internet might expect, social media had some thoughts about the Giants coming out of the offseason without either of the two superstar players they were in heavy pursuit of.

    TodayInSports @TodayInSportsCo

    Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal…$315M, 12 years.<br><br>San Francisco Giants fans:<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/FaktwrTyMl">pic.twitter.com/FaktwrTyMl</a>

    Hal Steinbrenner's Checkbook Resurgence Bandwagon @HalcheckbookRBW

    The Giants signing Carlos Correa and Arson Judge <a href="https://t.co/aN0CcFAYDP">pic.twitter.com/aN0CcFAYDP</a>

    SnipeCity420  @SnipeCity420

    Giants fans after striking out on both Aaron Judge &amp; Carlos Correa. <a href="https://t.co/zCoINvalNt">pic.twitter.com/zCoINvalNt</a>

    BetRivers Sportsbook @BetRivers

    Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge with the Giants this month <a href="https://t.co/dEfWa3CE42">pic.twitter.com/dEfWa3CE42</a>

    Starting 9 @Starting9

    Aaron Judge was a Giant for 6 minutes.<br><br>Carlos Correa was a Giant for 6 days.

    Matt Clapp @TheBlogfines

    So the Giants offered Aaron Judge $360 million, then "signed" Carlos Correa to a $350 million contract, and come away with neither. <br><br>While Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson, etc already have teams. <br><br>Rough and very — unprecedentedly — unfortunate.

    Sean Keane @seankeane

    Think of how many people are going to be opening Carlos Correa Giants gear on Sunday.

    Tony Quach @TonyTQuach

    So in a span of 2 weeks, the Giants: <br><br>• Missed out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes<br>• Let Carlos Rodón walk in free agency &amp; he goes to NYY<br>• Agreed to a deal with Carlos Correa only to have it fall apart due an issue with his physical, &amp; instead the Mets signed him.<br><br>Just wow.

    Danny Emerman @DannyEmerman

    The Giants' franchise-altering offseason is for naught. <br><br>They finished second on Aaron Judge. They landed Carlos Correa for a week. <br><br>No more game-changing players are left on the free agent market. A complete nightmare. <a href="https://t.co/6oCusB84ZR">https://t.co/6oCusB84ZR</a>

    Tom Dierberger @tomdierberger

    The Giants will face Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa in the first three weeks of their 2023 schedule. Gulp.

    Anthony ✭ 🤘🏼 @BlJANROBINSON

    The Giants lost both Aaron Judge and then Carlos Correa in the same offseason <a href="https://t.co/mMaIU7gvob">pic.twitter.com/mMaIU7gvob</a>

    John Lund @JohnLundRadio

    First Arson Judge, now Correa medical, hell of an off-season. Can't wait until '23 when they almost get Ohtani.

    YODAd @RealSwaggyT

    So the Giants… almost had Judge AND now Correa!?! Lmao. <a href="https://t.co/X4oO50yDhp">pic.twitter.com/X4oO50yDhp</a>

    There's no way to sugarcoat how bad this is for the Giants. Beyond missing out on Judge and Correa, every other major free agent who was available at the start of the offseason is off the board.

    It was going to be hard enough for the Giants to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West even if they had signed Correa.

    Coming off an 81-81 season and having also lost Carlos Rodón to the New York Yankees in free agency, things look bleak for the Giants in 2023.

    On the bright side for Bay Area sports fans, the San Francisco 49ers will be in the playoffs after winning the NFC West.

