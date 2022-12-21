MLB Fans Troll Giants for Whiffing on Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge in Free Agency

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

It's a rough time to be a fan of the San Francisco Giants right now.

After previously missing out on Aaron Judge, the Giants thought they were going to have Carlos Correa as a consolation prize. They agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the two-time All-Star shortstop on Dec. 13.

One week later, as the Giants were preparing to officially announce the deal, Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the team postponed Tuesday's scheduled press conference because of an issue that arose with Correa's physical.

Around 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa.

As anyone who has ever been on the internet might expect, social media had some thoughts about the Giants coming out of the offseason without either of the two superstar players they were in heavy pursuit of.

There's no way to sugarcoat how bad this is for the Giants. Beyond missing out on Judge and Correa, every other major free agent who was available at the start of the offseason is off the board.

It was going to be hard enough for the Giants to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West even if they had signed Correa.

Coming off an 81-81 season and having also lost Carlos Rodón to the New York Yankees in free agency, things look bleak for the Giants in 2023.

On the bright side for Bay Area sports fans, the San Francisco 49ers will be in the playoffs after winning the NFC West.