WWE HOFer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says He Used Gun to Detain Home Intruder After Break-In

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan held off an intruder at gunpoint at his South Carolina home on Dec. 8.

Duggan revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Dominic DeAngelo of Wrestling Inc., who provided more details:

"Duggan told Wrestling Inc. that his home was broken into by an intruder on at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, and that the individual, a man in his mid-20s, entered through the front door of his South Carolina home. Duggan claimed he took the man down by himself before grabbing his .44 caliber pistol and holding the intruder at gunpoint."

The intruder reportedly had no plans to rob Duggan and his wife, Debra, who was also home at the time. The man was allegedly running away from people in another home in a separate matter, and he was looking to escape by finding shelter elsewhere. He was frightened and said those people wanted to kill him.

The man ultimately entered the Duggans' house through an unlocked front door. Duggan heard yelling in the neighborhood and shut off his Christmas lights and told the intruder to be quiet in the meantime.

Eventually, police arrived from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, who apprehended the man. Duggan declined to press charges.

The 68-year-old Duggan's career wrestling accolades include winning the first-ever Royal Rumble and also the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.