College Football Bowl Picks 2022: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The college football bowl season gives us a chance to celebrate teams that flew under the radar in the regular season.

The Duke Blue Devils were not in the national conversation much, but they were one of the most surprising teams in the ACC.

Duke plays the UCF Knights in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28. That game serves as an example of what the Blue Devils are building under first-year head coach Mike Elko.

Bowl season can also offer up some unusual matchups, like the Armed Forces Bowl between the Baylor Bears and Air Force Falcons.

Air Force could have the advantage Thursday because Baylor does not usually face the triple-option offense and the three-week crash course on defending it may not be good enough to slow down the Falcons.

Others can just be fun matchups between average Power Five schools, like the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Missouri Tigers.

All of these games set the stage for the more popular games that are played around New Year's Eve, including the College Football Playoff.