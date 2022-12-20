Ohio State OL Avery Henry Announces He's Been Diagnosed with Bone Cancer

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, osteosarcoma is "most commonly found in teenagers and young adults." Henry said he will fight the disease and thanked his teammates:

After Henry's announcement, teammates sent him messages of support:

A 6'6", 309-pound offensive tackle from St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry was a 3-star recruit. He initially committed to Iowa State before flipping to Ohio State because he wanted to be closer to home.

In his 2021 evaluation of Henry, 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote: "Physical and strong. Shows he can bend his taller frame well. ... Developmental ceiling is high—could need some time to get there but has already shown he will work away from the game as far as strength and conditioning."

In June, Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors detailed how Henry went from nearly 400 pounds to 305 over his last two years of high school.

"It came to my mind that at 400 pounds, I couldn't take care of my family. I couldn't provide in the way I wanted to provide for my future kids and my family," Henry said. "In the matter of one day, I was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna change everything.' And I changed everything in that day from eating habits to running to lifting to everything."

Henry hasn't appeared in a game for Ohio State. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after this redshirt season.