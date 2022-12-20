X

    Ohio State OL Avery Henry Announces He's Been Diagnosed with Bone Cancer

    Doric SamDecember 20, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: The Ohio State logo on top of the Ohio Stadium scoreboard prior to the college football game between the Toledo Rockets and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 17, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

    Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, osteosarcoma is "most commonly found in teenagers and young adults." Henry said he will fight the disease and thanked his teammates:

    King_Henry2.0 @AveryHenry731

    This isn't the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!

    After Henry's announcement, teammates sent him messages of support:

    TreVeyon Henderson @TreVeyonH4

    Love you bro! We gone fight right with you together 🤞🏾

    Paris Johnson Jr. @ParisJohnsonJr

    We love you brother, we are with you in this fight! ✊🏾

    Dallan Hayden5️⃣ @dallanhayden5

    You got this brother ❤️… we all here for ya!! <a href="https://t.co/ckSq0fjTvh">https://t.co/ckSq0fjTvh</a>

    A 6'6", 309-pound offensive tackle from St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry was a 3-star recruit. He initially committed to Iowa State before flipping to Ohio State because he wanted to be closer to home.

    In his 2021 evaluation of Henry, 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote: "Physical and strong. Shows he can bend his taller frame well. ... Developmental ceiling is high—could need some time to get there but has already shown he will work away from the game as far as strength and conditioning."

    In June, Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors detailed how Henry went from nearly 400 pounds to 305 over his last two years of high school.

    "It came to my mind that at 400 pounds, I couldn't take care of my family. I couldn't provide in the way I wanted to provide for my future kids and my family," Henry said. "In the matter of one day, I was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna change everything.' And I changed everything in that day from eating habits to running to lifting to everything."

    Henry hasn't appeared in a game for Ohio State. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after this redshirt season.

    Ohio State OL Avery Henry Announces He's Been Diagnosed with Bone Cancer
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.