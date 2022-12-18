TCU QB Max Duggan to Enter 2023 NFL Draft After College Football Playoff

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is ready to take his talents to the next level.

The senior announced on Twitter that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft after the College Football Playoff. The third-ranked Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in a semifinal game on Saturday.

While Duggan played in at least 10 games in each of the last four seasons, he still had a full season of eligibility remaining because of COVID-19 and the extra year the NCAA extended to student-athletes. However, it appears he's confident in his chances at being drafted highly after his stellar showing throughout the 2022 campaign.

Duggan led TCU to a 12-1 record, the team's most wins since 2014. However, the Horned Frogs lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship on a game-winning field goal in overtime.

The 6'2", 210-pound signal-caller threw for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions to become the first TCU player since 2014 to be named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the first player in program history to win either accolade.

Duggan was the first TCU player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000 to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He finished second in the voting behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

After a banner year, it comes as no surprise that Duggan wants to test his skills at the professional level. His performance against the Wolverines could be an audition for the NFL, as he will be up against one of the top defensive units in the country.