Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Expected to Sit Out vs. Heat with Knee Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected to miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed the news while reporting Giannis has been dealing with a sore left knee.



The forward has avoided serious injuries, but he has been limited by knee issues at times this season.

He sat multiple games in November for what was described as knee soreness, and the same issue kept him off the court in December. The problem dates back to at least September when he was competing for Greece in EuroBasket, missing action because of knee discomfort.

It's enough for the Bucks to remain cautious to avoid further injury to arguably the best player in the NBA.

The six-time All-Star has won two MVP awards, one Defensive Player of the Year award and one Finals MVP when he helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA title.

The high level of production has continued so far in 2022-23, as he's averaged 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo's all-around impact is impossible to replicate, making it difficult for teammates to pick up the slack when he misses time.

If Giannis is indeed held out of Saturday's game, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez will be tasked with picking up the offensive slack, while Bobby Portis' presence in the paint will be more crucial than ever.