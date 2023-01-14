X

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Expected to Sit Out vs. Heat with Knee Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 14, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 128-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected to miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed the news while reporting Giannis has been dealing with a sore left knee.

    The forward has avoided serious injuries, but he has been limited by knee issues at times this season.

    He sat multiple games in November for what was described as knee soreness, and the same issue kept him off the court in December. The problem dates back to at least September when he was competing for Greece in EuroBasket, missing action because of knee discomfort.

    It's enough for the Bucks to remain cautious to avoid further injury to arguably the best player in the NBA.

    The six-time All-Star has won two MVP awards, one Defensive Player of the Year award and one Finals MVP when he helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA title.

    The high level of production has continued so far in 2022-23, as he's averaged 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

    Antetokounmpo's all-around impact is impossible to replicate, making it difficult for teammates to pick up the slack when he misses time.

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Expected to Sit Out vs. Heat with Knee Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If Giannis is indeed held out of Saturday's game, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez will be tasked with picking up the offensive slack, while Bobby Portis' presence in the paint will be more crucial than ever.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.