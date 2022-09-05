Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing with Knee Discomfort; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play Monday's EuroBasket game against Great Britain because of a knee injury.

"He had discomfort in his knee but nothing major," Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis told reporters. "We did not want to risk anything so we did not dress him up today."

Greece won 93-77.

The forward has mostly avoided major injuries during his career, but multiple issues have caused him to miss time over the past few years.

Antetokounmpo dealt with knee and back soreness in August while with the Greece national team, although an MRI came back clean. He missed 15 total games during the 2021-22 season, five due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, with others due to knee, ankle and quad issues.

The 27-year-old has missed at least 10 regular-season games in each of the last four seasons.

The six-time All-Star is still one of the most dominant players in the NBA when healthy. He set a career high with 29.9 points per game last season, adding 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

With two MVPs, one Defensive Player of the Year award and one NBA title, the forward already has a Hall of Fame resume while still in the prime of his career.