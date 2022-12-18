NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 Early Slate

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It's been said that history repeats itself.

Unfortunately, that includes dubious history.

That's where Matt Ryan enters the chat.

On Saturday night, Ryan found himself on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history.

The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately losing 39-36.

That kind of collapse it's tough on its surface, but for Ryan, it's a bit of déjà vu because he was also the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons when they fumbled a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl and lost.

Fast forward to Saturday night and Ryan witnessed another historic comeback by an opponent.

With that, the Colts fell further in the standings in the AFC South, where the Tennessee Titans rank No. 1.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 13-3, giving room for the Cincinnati Bengals to move to No. 1 in the AFC North, while the Buffalo Bills clinched the playoffs and the Vikings and San Francisco 49ers clinched the playoffs and their divisions.

Week 15, as it does most of the time, provided clarity for the NFL's playoff picture, so here's a look at how things stand in the AFC and NFC after Sunday's early slate of games.

AFC Standings

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

7. New England Patriots (7-6)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

9. New York Jets (7-6)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-8)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

14. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

15. Denver Broncos (3-10)*

16. Houston Texans (1-11-1)*

* denotes team that has been eliminated from playoff contention

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

9. Detroit Lions (6-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

11. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

13. Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

14. New Orleans Saints (4-9)

15. Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

16. Chicago Bears (3-10)*

* denotes team that has been eliminated from playoff contention

After the four big early games on Sunday's NFL schedule featuring the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, the playoffs are starting to take focus.

On the table before the action started on Sunday was the opportunity for the Chiefs to clinch the AFC West and the Cowboys' chance to clinch a playoff berth.

The Chiefs were tested by the Houston Texans and had to go to overtime to get the 30-24 win, but that victory moved them to 10-3 and effectively clinched the AFC West.

That's seven straight AFC West titles for the Chiefs and eight consecutive playoff berths.

They are rolling just in time for the playoffs and look to be solid Super Bowl contenders, despite losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Dallas, however, lost 40-34 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in OT.

Trevor Lawrence's performance (318 passing yards, four passing TDs) to overcome a 27-10 deficit kept the Jags alive in the AFC South race.

For their part, the Cowboys will need to find a way to beat the Eagles next week to secure a playoff berth.

It remains unclear how that could affect the desire or need to sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.

Philly took care of business in their 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. They were already clinched with their win over the New York Giants, but now it doesn't look like anyone's catching them for No. 1 in the NFC and there's a great chance that they finish with the best record in the league.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 32-29 on Saturday, but with the win, they clinched their fourth straight playoff berth.

Thursday Night Football saw the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 and clinch the NFC West title.

Minnesota clinched the NFC North title with their comeback win, improving to 11-3.

All told, the best teams extended their dominance, while the Cowboys faltered.

It remains to be seen if they can bounce back and get on a strong enough run to take them to the Super Bowl.

Football fans will have to wait and see the results of the Bengals and Patriots matchups to have the full early playoff picture as everyone gets ready for Week 16.