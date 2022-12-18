X

    Lionel Messi Celebrated as the GOAT After Argentina Wins 2022 World Cup vs. France

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
    ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

    Argentina won its first World Cup title since 1986 by defeating France in Sunday's final, helping clinch Lionel Messi's status as the greatest of all time.

    Messi scored two goals in the 3-3 match before nailing his shot in penalty kicks to help clinch the victory.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    LIONEL MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/IvDeNtckee">pic.twitter.com/IvDeNtckee</a>

    Fans and analysts around the world declared him the GOAT during and after the match:

    ravel morrison @morrisonravel

    &amp; that's that Lionel Messi the GREATEST PLAYER EVER <br><br>GOAT <br><br>He stands alone no one even comes close !! <br><br>WORLD BOSS Lionel Messi 🇦🇷⚽️

    MailOnline Sport @MailSport

    The debate is OVER.<br><br>Lionel Messi is the GOAT.<a href="https://t.co/wtEfL6Jc2w">https://t.co/wtEfL6Jc2w</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/PLFmAGN40Q">pic.twitter.com/PLFmAGN40Q</a>

    Ahmed Ali @MrAhmednurAli

    Messi is the GOAT and deserves every second of this moment.

    Farid Khan @_FaridKhan

    Lionel Messi ends the GOAT debate 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/XyRUh5pmAQ">pic.twitter.com/XyRUh5pmAQ</a>

    David Nemer @DavidNemer

    Lionel Messi went from never winning a tournament with Argentina National Team to winning 2021 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima, and 2022 World Cup. What an amazing way to retire from La Selección Albiceleste. Messi is the GOAT!

    SeanyCod @SeanyCod

    MESSI is inevitable the GOAT!

    Bill Eshun @Bill_Eshun

    The GOAT debate has officially ended.<br><br>We all understand that Lionel Messi is the greatest player in history. End of story<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ef6k8MpcDt">pic.twitter.com/Ef6k8MpcDt</a>

    Sarafina Napoleon @FinaNapoleon

    My GOAT<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArgentinaVsFrance?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArgentinaVsFrance</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi𓃵</a> <a href="https://t.co/8GLEf83gUu">pic.twitter.com/8GLEf83gUu</a>

    Conn @ConnCFC

    Messi is the first player in history to score a goal in the group stage, round of 16, quarter final, semi final and World Cup final. <br><br>The goat.

    FaZe Sway @FaZeSway

    Messi is the Goat.

    Nino @ninoalibegic

    My agenda is over. The greatest of all time, Leo Messi

    Pirate™ @PirateMulwana

    Debate put to bed. Messi is the greatest. That's it. That's the tweet🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    Deji @Deji

    Debate over, Messi is the greatest

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    20 - With 12 goals and 8 assists, Lionel Messi's 20 goal involvements are the most of any player on record at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Greatest. <a href="https://t.co/wU7JTyfKWS">pic.twitter.com/wU7JTyfKWS</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    In the 23rd minute:<br><br>— Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead over France<br>— Became the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup<br>— Broke the record for most goal contributions in a Men's World Cup (20)<br>— Surpassed Paolo Maldini for most ever minutes at a World Cup<br><br>Goat things. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/j15yEMVDT5">pic.twitter.com/j15yEMVDT5</a>

    Farid Khan @_FaridKhan

    Lionel Messi is now the FIRST player to score in EVERY round of a World Cup edition. The GOAT 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/JUwGwBZcpW">pic.twitter.com/JUwGwBZcpW</a>

    LAZAR @Lazarbeam

    ronaldo fraud<br>mbappe fraud<br><br>messi goat

    Ezekiel @ntesat

    Messi is the ONLY GOAT. Don't get that, then you don't get anything

    Adeeyo Sulaiman A. @AdeeyoSulaiman

    Messi, Undisputed GOAT! 🫡🫡

    Dominick Ace-Sang @dsang365

    It's Messi world <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOAT%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOAT𓃵</a>

    DJ Dilute @DJDilute

    Happy for Messi <br><br>The goat debate ended 2 weeks ago, the final nail in the coffin is today

    Ihtisham Ul Haq @iihtishamm

    Spotless, non-controversial &amp; what a successful career of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi𓃵</a> !! One of the best in the history of Football. GOAT for a reason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ARGFRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ARGFRA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ARG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ARG</a>

    The praise for Messi started early as he calmly scored the game's opening goal from the spot.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ICE IN HIS VEINS 🥶🐐🇦🇷 <a href="https://t.co/jwEGCoD6Lv">pic.twitter.com/jwEGCoD6Lv</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    LIONEL. ANDRÉS. MESSI.<br><br>IN A WORLD CUP FINAL. <a href="https://t.co/CSgnWClM0s">pic.twitter.com/CSgnWClM0s</a>

    He helped Argentina put together a dominant performance against the defending World Cup champions as France failed to even take a shot until midway through the second half.

    However, Kylian Mbappé put on a show late to send the match to extra time before Messi had another incredible moment with a goal in the 108th minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 108TH MINUTE 😱 <a href="https://t.co/vqqjaCizBP">pic.twitter.com/vqqjaCizBP</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    Messi that guy fr💯

    Mina Rzouki @Minarzouki

    Wow Messi, that's a World Cup moment!

    Emil Protalinski @EPro

    Messi deserves this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a>

    Andrew McDonnell @AndrewSJourno

    It had to be him, Lionel Messi has put Argentina 3-2 up in the World Cup Final 🐐

    Brashna Kasi @Brashnaa

    Messi really is destined to win this one

    Clay Ferraro @ClayWPLG

    Of course it's Messi. Of course.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    The moment football erupted. <a href="https://t.co/zJpuTTwdnk">pic.twitter.com/zJpuTTwdnk</a>

    Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

    Messi just delivered a Michael Jordan in the 98 Finals moment.

    It was the forward's seventh goal of the tournament to go with three assists.

    France wouldn't go away, though. Mbappé put forth an incredible effort and scored a hat trick to force penalty kicks, earning high praise from social media.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    FRANCE EQUALIZER.<br><br>WE HAVE OURSELVES A MATCH.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/oSlAWgcJFK">pic.twitter.com/oSlAWgcJFK</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    KYLIAN MBAPPÉ<br>KYLIAN MBAPPÉ<br>KYLIAN MBAPPÉ<br>KYLIAN MBAPPÉ<br>KYLIAN MBAPPÉ <a href="https://t.co/biZY0ipLKT">pic.twitter.com/biZY0ipLKT</a>

    Larry Hawley @HawleySports

    Unbelievable. Kylian Mbappe breaks through for one but two scores in short time to get France even with Argentina. An unbelievable sequence for the star. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a>.

    Jameson Draper @jamdraper

    Mbappe is the best player in the world man and it's not close

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    Mbappe having an over my dead body game.

    Chris @CBengelCBS

    Kylian Mbappe is unreal. Nothing else you can say. There's a reason why he's the best player in the world.

    GrosvenorSport @GrosvenorSport

    Kylian Mbappe (4) has scored more World Cup final goals than any other man in history. <br><br>He's 23 years old! 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ARGFRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ARGFRA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArgentinaFrancia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArgentinaFrancia</a>

    Zayn Jinah @zaynjca

    Mbappe making his own case as a GOAT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    The back-and-forth battle went to penalty kicks, and Argentina did enough to come out on top.

    Several players deserve credit for the win, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, but the moment was a coronation for Messi in an unbelievable career.

    The 35-year-old has seven Ballon d'Or awards, four Champions League titles, one Copa América win and now a World Cup title to crown him the best in the history of the sport.

