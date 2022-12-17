X

    Jawhar Jordan's Dominance Wows Twitter as Louisville Beats Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

    Doric SamDecember 17, 2022

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Running back Jawhar Jordan #25 of the Louisville Cardinals runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on December 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
    Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

    Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan put on an impressive offensive display in Saturday's Fenway Bowl victory over Cincinnati, making a case for a bigger role next season.

    Jordan racked up 115 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries to lead Louisville to a 24-7 win. The transfer from Syracuse has two years of eligibility remaining and should be the focal point of the Cardinals offense in 2023.

    This season, Jordan shared the backfield with dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham, who led the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. Cunningham sat out the bowl game after declaring for the NFL draft, giving Jordan the freedom to showcase his skills Saturday. Freshman running back Maurice Turner also had a strong game with a career-high 160 yards on 31 carries.

    Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Jordan as he propelled Louisville to its first bowl victory since 2019:

    Mark Blankenbaker @UofLSheriff50

    Shake and bake Jawhar Jordan!

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Ted Williams. Jimmie Foxx. David Ortiz. Jawhar Jordan. Legends of Fenway Park. <a href="https://t.co/AgvcD062eA">https://t.co/AgvcD062eA</a>

    Jawhar Jordan's Dominance Wows Twitter as Louisville Beats Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Kelly Dickey @RealCardGame

    Jawhar Jordan is the fourth Louisville player to have multiple rushing touchdowns in a bowl game, joining Lamar Jackson (2 in the 2015 Music City Bowl), Leroy Collins (3 in the 1998 Motor City Bowl), and John Madeya (2 in the 1970 Pasadena Bowl).

    Justin Williams @Williams_Justin

    Another long touchdown run for Louisville's Jawhar Jordan, this one from 41 yards out. <br><br>Cardinals up 21-7 on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bearcats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bearcats</a> with 42 seconds left in the 2nd Q.

    Louisville Football @LouisvilleFB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JaJo_25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaJo_25</a> TO THE HOUSE 🙌<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCards</a> <a href="https://t.co/LOYuMzbk6i">pic.twitter.com/LOYuMzbk6i</a>

    ACC Network @accnetwork

    Jawhar Jordan put the BURNERS on ♨️<a href="https://twitter.com/LouisvilleFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LouisvilleFB</a> up by 14 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl‼️ <a href="https://t.co/NyE2U0KAWl">pic.twitter.com/NyE2U0KAWl</a>

    Dijon @DijonJourney

    Jawhar Jordan is legit man. Sucks to lose Reuben but I think we got our guy regardless.

    Matt McGavic @Matt_McGavic

    The one-two punch of Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner could be deadly next season.

    Derrick @Steelers_DB

    Jawhar Jordan has come out of nowhere this season for Louisville's offense. Syracuse transfer who has some serious speed and is making a habit of making big plays for explosive gains. Already 100 yards and 2 touchdowns today in the bowl game.

    Taco Shawn @lvilleshawn

    Dr Jawhar Jordan making house calls ALL DAMN DAY today in Boston.

    Zachary Elam @ZacharyKElam

    Fenway Bowl first half thoughts: <br><br>1. Jawhar Jordan is great. <br>2. Defense line is full of DAWGS. <br>3. Brohm HAS to keep Deion on his staff.

    Corbin. @Corb1nallen

    Jawhar Jordan 🫡🫡

    Becky Hammon, Champion @kneary22

    Watching Jawhar Jordan in a Jeff Brohm offense is going to be FUN

    Chris Person @RivalsChris

    Jawhar Jordan is going to thrive in Brohm's offense.

    QU Hockey = 2023 Champs @SportsFAn1928

    Jawhar Jordan a beast

    Liyah M. @____ENM

    Jawhar Jordan is going to eat next year

    Joshua Ceasar @joshuaceasar502

    Jawhar Jordan will be in the heisman conversation next year

    After back-to-back losing seasons, the Cardinals finish 2022 an 8-5 record.

    With Jordan leading the way, the Cardinals should have a better chance at being competitive in the ACC.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.