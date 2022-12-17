Jawhar Jordan's Dominance Wows Twitter as Louisville Beats Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan put on an impressive offensive display in Saturday's Fenway Bowl victory over Cincinnati, making a case for a bigger role next season.

Jordan racked up 115 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries to lead Louisville to a 24-7 win. The transfer from Syracuse has two years of eligibility remaining and should be the focal point of the Cardinals offense in 2023.

This season, Jordan shared the backfield with dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham, who led the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. Cunningham sat out the bowl game after declaring for the NFL draft, giving Jordan the freedom to showcase his skills Saturday. Freshman running back Maurice Turner also had a strong game with a career-high 160 yards on 31 carries.

Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Jordan as he propelled Louisville to its first bowl victory since 2019:

After back-to-back losing seasons, the Cardinals finish 2022 an 8-5 record.

With Jordan leading the way, the Cardinals should have a better chance at being competitive in the ACC.