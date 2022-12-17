Dodgers Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds, Alek Thomas, Jarred Kelenic Among OF Targets

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are "actively pursuing trades for a center fielder," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Cody Bellinger played 144 games in center field for the Dodgers in 2022, but he was non-tendered this offseason before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles is searching for a replacement, with Rosenthal listing the Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas, St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson and Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic among the options.

