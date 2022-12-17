X

    Dodgers Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds, Alek Thomas, Jarred Kelenic Among OF Targets

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting a home run in the seventh inning during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are "actively pursuing trades for a center fielder," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

    Cody Bellinger played 144 games in center field for the Dodgers in 2022, but he was non-tendered this offseason before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

    Los Angeles is searching for a replacement, with Rosenthal listing the Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas, St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson and Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic among the options.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.