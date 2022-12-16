AEW's Chris Jericho Lands Leading Role in 'Dark Match' Horror Movie

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

AEW star Chris Jericho is playing the lead in an upcoming horror movie entitled Dark Match.

According to Andreas Wiseman of Deadline.com, filming for Dark Match recently wrapped in Edmonton, which is fitting since Jericho is a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The film is written and directed by Lowell Dean, produced by John MacDonald and backed by Dept. 9 Studios.

Joining Jericho in the cast are Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund and Jonathan Cherry.

Jericho is seemingly a perfect fit for the movie since it puts a horror-related spin on his craft of professional wrestling. Per Wiseman, the plot sees a small wrestling company accept a large payout to put on a show in a backwoods town, however, the wrestlers soon learn that something sinister is at work since the town is run by a cult leader.

The 52-year-old Jericho has previous acting experience, primarily appearing in comedies such as MacGruber, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, although he did recently get more involved in the horror genre, appearing in KillRoy Was Here and Terrifier 2 this year.

Jericho has also long been the lead singer of the rock band Fozzy, plus he has been a pro wrestler since 1990.

He is perhaps best known for his runs in WCW from 1996 to 1999 and WWE, where he wrestled on and off from 1999 until 2018.

Jericho shocked the wrestling world by signing with AEW in 2019, and he eventually became the inaugural AEW world champion. Jericho also held the ROH World Championship, and remains one of AEW's top stars.

