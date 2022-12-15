Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roxanne Perez, Returning Stars, More

2 of 4

Is Triple H severely underwhelmed by some of the Superstars he has brought back into the fold?

According to WrestleVotes, yes.

The report does not specify the talent in question, or if it is simply a blanket statement.

Might it be a tool, even?

Perhaps leaked by management to inspire the newbies not to become complacent just because they are back with the company.

Whatever the case, it is apparent from the report that Triple H will not sit back and allow talent to coast. He has certain expectations and if they are not met, those in question will be passed by and in a similar position to where they were before.

That would benefit no one. So much of the returning talent was released in the first place after disappointing use on the part of the previous creative regime. They were beaten down, underutilized, or outright released before they could ever showcase their abilities.

Now, they have a second chance at life in WWE and it would behoove them to take advantage of it before their biggest supporter loses faith in them.