Drew Brees Hired as Purdue Interim Assistant Coach Before Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees is going back to Purdue as an interim assistant coach ahead of the Citrus Bowl.

The school announced Thursday that Brees will work on the field with players and participate in recruiting.

He said in a statement:

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl. I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Brees wanted to help the football team as it transitions to Walters as its new head coach.

Former head coach Jeff Brohm left Purdue to take the same position at the University of Louisville. The 51-year-old is from Louisville and played football at the school from 1989 to 1993. He also worked as an assistant coach for the Cardinals from 2003 to 2008.

The Boilermakers had an inconsistent six-season run under Brohm. They went 36-34, and this season saw them play in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time.

Brian Brohm, Jeff's brother and Purdue's offensive coordinator since 2017, will serve as interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl.

Walters was named as Brohm's replacement Tuesday. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Illinois.

Brees, Purdue's starting quarterback from 1998 to 2000, is one of the best football players in school history. He is its all-time leader in passing yards (11,792), completions (1,026) and passing touchdowns (90).

In his final college season, Brees led the Boilermakers to a share of the Big Ten championship and an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

A victory in the Citrus Bowl will give Purdue nine wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-98.