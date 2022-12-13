Kliff Kingsbury's Future as Cardinals HC Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Patriots

Kliff Kingsbury's Future as Cardinals HC Questioned by Twitter in Loss to PatriotsDecember 13, 2022
Amid a disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be on the hot seat. After Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, his seat may very well be on fire.
The Cardinals put forth a lackluster effort in front of their home crowd at State Farm Stadium on their way to a 27-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Arizona (4-9) lost star quarterback Kyler Murray to a potentially devastating knee injury early in the game, but the team's inability to bounce back from his absence falls on the shoulders of Kingsbury.
The fourth-year head coach was touted as a great offensive mind when he was hired in 2019 despite ending his six-year tenure as Texas Tech's head coach with three consecutive losing seasons. Without Murray, the Cardinals have shown an inability to move the ball despite their talented skill position players.
Fans on social media couldn't help but to question Kingsbury's future with the Cardinals, with some even calling for him not to return in 2023:
Todd Kunz TV @ToddKunzTV
How can the <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/KliffKingsbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KliffKingsbury</a> have so much talent and yet be so bad? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/redsea?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#redsea</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/azcardinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#azcardinals</a>
Andy Kwong @akwong31
I don't see how the Cardinals can go into 2023 comfortably while retaining GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury<br><br>Blame injuries if you want but this is year four with the SK-KK duo. This is not an exciting football team to watch right now. With K1 hurt, 2023 already looks gloomy
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Kliff won't be back in 2023 and GM Steve Keim should have been fired 3 years ago and won't be back if the Bidwells actually care about winning (which is justifiably questioned, since they seem to prize cronyism above all else). This is a disaster of a franchise. Putrid
In March, the Cardinals signed Kingsbury to a six-year extension through the 2027 season. While it would be hard to part ways with the 43-year-old after making such a commitment, it's clear that change is needed if Arizona wants to be successful.
The Cardinals will try to regroup for Sunday's road matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-10).