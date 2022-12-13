X

    Kliff Kingsbury's Future as Cardinals HC Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Patriots

    Doric SamDecember 13, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    Amid a disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be on the hot seat. After Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, his seat may very well be on fire.

    The Cardinals put forth a lackluster effort in front of their home crowd at State Farm Stadium on their way to a 27-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Arizona (4-9) lost star quarterback Kyler Murray to a potentially devastating knee injury early in the game, but the team's inability to bounce back from his absence falls on the shoulders of Kingsbury.

    The fourth-year head coach was touted as a great offensive mind when he was hired in 2019 despite ending his six-year tenure as Texas Tech's head coach with three consecutive losing seasons. Without Murray, the Cardinals have shown an inability to move the ball despite their talented skill position players.

    Fans on social media couldn't help but to question Kingsbury's future with the Cardinals, with some even calling for him not to return in 2023:

    Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard

    Fan apathy is going to be a serious issue if Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury return next season.

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Is Kliff dunzo? Asking for me

    Taylor Hicks @TaylorHicks

    I've said this time and time and time and time again, The <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> need to move on from <a href="https://twitter.com/KliffKingsbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KliffKingsbury</a>

    Todd Kunz TV @ToddKunzTV

    How can the <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/KliffKingsbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KliffKingsbury</a> have so much talent and yet be so bad? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/redsea?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#redsea</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/azcardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#azcardinals</a>

    Tom Gower @ThomasGower

    I'm so glad I do not root for a football team coached by Kliff Kingsbury. Cardinals should probably have gone into half up 9, instead only up 3.

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    If the Cardinals lose tonight and Kyler Murray is out for the year, I'm firing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim before the next game.<br><br>Hard reset. It's the only way the Arizona Cardinals can pivot towards potential winning ways.

    Andy Kwong @akwong31

    I don't see how the Cardinals can go into 2023 comfortably while retaining GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury<br><br>Blame injuries if you want but this is year four with the SK-KK duo. This is not an exciting football team to watch right now. With K1 hurt, 2023 already looks gloomy

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    A poorly-built roster, poorly coached. I've seen enough of this era of Cardinals football.

    Gerry Callahan @GerryCallahan

    Do the Arizona Cardinals have, you know, practices and meetings and stuff? I have a seen crowded subway cars with better chemistry.

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    Doesn't matter who is at QB.<br><br>Kliff Kingsbury continues to call go routes on 3rd and medium when a first down would keep the possession going.<br><br>2022 Kliff Kingsbury is 2019 Kliff Kingsbury.<br><br>He. Does. Not. Get. It.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    NFL Twitter has never been more universally correct as it was when it hammered the Cardinals for giving Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim extensions during the offseason.

    Zach Lind @zlind76

    Kliff is so bad man. Horrible game management at the end of the half. Great way to lose a game.

    Stuckey @Stuckey2

    Masterclass in lack of game management skills by kliff

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Kliff won't be back in 2023 and GM Steve Keim should have been fired 3 years ago and won't be back if the Bidwells actually care about winning (which is justifiably questioned, since they seem to prize cronyism above all else). This is a disaster of a franchise. Putrid

    Paul Zeise @PaulZeise

    Kliff's days in Arizona have to be numbered…. <a href="https://t.co/zR56mwxXCK">https://t.co/zR56mwxXCK</a>

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Coach Bro gotta go <a href="https://t.co/kCHrZ3ckeK">https://t.co/kCHrZ3ckeK</a>

    Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

    Firing Steve Wilks after one year for Kliff Kingsbury was indefensible at the time and continues to look worse and worse as time goes on. Shocking Kliff couldn't turn his 19-35 Big 12 record into NFL success. Utterly shocking

    Blaine Grisak @bgrisakDTR

    How many more weeks until Kliff Kingsbury is the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator?

    Dan Graca @DanGraca

    Imagine thinking at any point that Kliff Kingsbury was the answer

    John Ewing 🦁 @johnewing

    Wonder what Kliff is thinking about?<br><br>Kliff: <a href="https://t.co/gcaSKiepOE">pic.twitter.com/gcaSKiepOE</a>

    In March, the Cardinals signed Kingsbury to a six-year extension through the 2027 season. While it would be hard to part ways with the 43-year-old after making such a commitment, it's clear that change is needed if Arizona wants to be successful.

    The Cardinals will try to regroup for Sunday's road matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-10).

