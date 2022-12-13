Kliff Kingsbury's Future as Cardinals HC Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Patriots

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Amid a disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be on the hot seat. After Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, his seat may very well be on fire.

The Cardinals put forth a lackluster effort in front of their home crowd at State Farm Stadium on their way to a 27-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Arizona (4-9) lost star quarterback Kyler Murray to a potentially devastating knee injury early in the game, but the team's inability to bounce back from his absence falls on the shoulders of Kingsbury.

The fourth-year head coach was touted as a great offensive mind when he was hired in 2019 despite ending his six-year tenure as Texas Tech's head coach with three consecutive losing seasons. Without Murray, the Cardinals have shown an inability to move the ball despite their talented skill position players.

Fans on social media couldn't help but to question Kingsbury's future with the Cardinals, with some even calling for him not to return in 2023:

In March, the Cardinals signed Kingsbury to a six-year extension through the 2027 season. While it would be hard to part ways with the 43-year-old after making such a commitment, it's clear that change is needed if Arizona wants to be successful.

The Cardinals will try to regroup for Sunday's road matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-10).