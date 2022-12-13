Cardinals' Kyler Murray Reportedly Feared to Have Suffered 'Serious' Knee Injury

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots after going down with a non-contact leg injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported there is a fear that Murray suffered a serious knee injury, and the signal-caller will undergo an MRI as well as other testing.

A source also told ESPN's Adam Schefter "it doesn't look good."

Murray suffered the injury when he was scrambling to try to get a first down, but he fell to the turf without being tackled. After initially being deemed questionable to return, he was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.

The 25-year-old missed two games earlier in the year with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers and threw for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 56 rushing yards and another score.

Murray had originally suffered the hamstring injury on Oct. 30 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings before reaggravating it the following week against the Seattle Seahawks, leading him to miss the games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The fourth-year signal-caller has put up middle-of-the-pack numbers for a disappointing Cardinals team, which has a 4-8 record. Entering Monday's matchup, he had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 415 rushing yards and three more scores. He'd completed 66.3 percent of his passes, down from 69.2 percent in 2021.

After being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, Murray began his career with 32 straight starts and developed a reputation for his durability. But he's now missed five games over the last two seasons combined.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy replaced Murray on Monday. The 36-year-old threw for 456 yards, a touchdown and an interception in two starts earlier this year, and Arizona went 1-1.