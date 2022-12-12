Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Cowboys 'Still Talking' With WR After T.Y. Hilton Contract

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys haven't ruled out a deal with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham after signing T.Y. Hilton on Monday, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported the Cowboys "feel unsure of how long the tail-end of Odell Beckham Jr.'s current rehab will specifically take" but that they're "still talking" with Beckham's representatives.

It was easy to connect the dots once the Hilton signing was announced.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Dec. 6 that Dallas was worried Beckham's recovery from a torn ACL would effectively cost him the entire season, including the playoffs. The team that signs him may not start to see a return on its investment until 2023.

Having met with Beckham during the three-time Pro Bowler's visit with the team, Cowboys star Micah Parsons said OBJ communicated how he expected to be out for another five weeks. That timeline set the playoffs as the earliest he might get on the field.

A day after Werder's report, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported there might be too many uncertainties for the Cowboys when it comes to Beckham:

Not only has he not played since his second significant ACL injury, but the 30-year-old also hasn't worked out for any interested suitors. Agreeing to a deal would require a leap of faith.

From the Cowboys' perspective, you might as well keep all of your options open.

Even assuming the version of Beckham who lit up the NFL to open his career is gone for good, he showed in his brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams he can be effective as a secondary option. He caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during their playoff run.

But it seems clear Dallas isn't willing to pull out all the stops to make this partnership happen right now.