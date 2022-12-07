Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Odell Beckham Jr. Said He Could Return from Injury in 5 Weeks

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. indicated to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons he needs another five weeks to recover from his torn ACL.

Parsons made the revelation Wednesday when speaking to reporters about Beckham's visit.

"Obviously he knows we want him, but really just wanted to make him feel at home," he said. "There’s only so much you can say… This ain’t college, like you’re saying you’re gonna get the best education. I’m pretty sure he knows what we got here."

Beckham underwent surgery in February shortly after the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

In October, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported two NFL team executives thought mid-December might be when the three-time Pro Bowler could play again. That forecast might have been optimistic.

Ed Werder of ESPN reported Tuesday a source in Dallas believes signing Beckham possibly "would have no benefit until the 2023 season." NFL Network's Jane Slater followed up Wednesday by saying the Cowboys haven't yet made a formal offer because his status is in such flux.

The team has five games left in the regular season, so OBJ's personal five-week timeline would basically mean he wouldn't make his Cowboys debut until the playoffs.

At that point, you'd have to question how much the 30-year-old would help. He will have gone roughly 11 months without playing, and he'd be trying to shake off the rust in the middle of the postseason. Even expecting Beckham to occupy the secondary role he had behind Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles may be unrealistic.

Regardless of whether it's the Cowboys or another team, signing Beckham to a multiyear contract now would allow everybody to head into 2023 on the same page. But it's looking increasingly likely fans won't see him make his return this year.