    Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2022

    HUNTINGTON, WV - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Grayson McCall #10 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers looks on during the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

    Gray @McCall_Grayson

    <a href="https://t.co/OMpqgTPG61">pic.twitter.com/OMpqgTPG61</a>

    The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position.

    McCall, 21, earned his first Player of the Year award after throwing for 2,488 yards, 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2020. He followed that up with nearly identical stats last year (2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and three picks) before throwing for 2,633 yards, 24 touchdowns and two picks in 2022.

    For his career, he's completed an impressive 70.4 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 1,053 yards and 16 touchdowns at Coastal Carolina.

    Suffice to say, he's going to be a major target in the transfer portal:

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    Grayson McCall to NIL collectives around the country... <a href="https://t.co/l2479N1JA1">pic.twitter.com/l2479N1JA1</a>

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Grayson McCall had schools reach out last year about transferring, even though he wasn't in the portal. Jamey Chadwell said he was staying, so McCall stayed.<br><br>He's a 3x Sun Belt POY and broke the FBS record for QB rating. <br><br>Does he follow to Liberty or go w/ pro-style offense?

    Alligator Army @AlligatorArmy

    Grayson McCall has thrown eight interceptions in his college career.<br><br>He's thrown 780 passes.<br><br>If your FBS program — Florida included — isn't at least contacting him, it's doing this all wrong.

    McCall's former head coach, Jamey Chadwell, agreed to take over as Liberty's head coach on Dec. 4. There will be some speculation, naturally, that McCall might consider following him there.

    But the young quarterback might be looking for a higher-profile program to help bolster his NFL draft stock. As Max Olson of The Athletic reported:

    "If McCall isn't looking to team up with Chadwell at Liberty, he's going to have a long list of suitors. We know this because McCall was getting approached by Power 5 schools last offseason even though he wasn't in the transfer portal. Notre Dame, Florida, UCLA, Kentucky, Wisconsin, NC State and Missouri are among the many schools believed to be hunting for transfer quarterbacks right now. McCall should get calls from a bunch of them."

    Indeed he should. McCall's decision is major news for both this offseason's transfer portal and potentially for the 2024 NFL draft.

