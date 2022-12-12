Heat Rumors: Miami Expected to Have 'Re-Energized Pursuit' of Jae Crowder Trade

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are "expected to have a re-energized pursuit" of the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania also reported the Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would've sent Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Atlanta Hawks have also shown interest in the 32-year-old forward.

Crowder has yet to suit up for Phoenix this season. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in September he requested a trade when the team told him he might be falling out of the starting rotation.

Even though Cameron Johnson's knee injury created a void at power forward, Crowder has remained away from the Suns. As a result, a trade may be inevitable.

In October, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported some officials within the Heat "have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."

However, Ian Begley of SNY reported in November the Suns could request Max Strus to be included in the trade package, which might be too high an asking price for Miami.

There's also the fact the Heat would need to match Crowder's $10.2 million salary. That's easier said than done when they have seven players—Strus included—making less than $5 million this season.

Crowder has a lot of value for a contending team. He's a 34.6 percent career three-point shooter and has the ability to guard both forward positions.

Miami has already seen firsthand what he can provide. In 20 appearances with the team in 2019-20, he averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while hitting 44.5 percent of his three-pointers in the regular season.

As Charania's report laid out, though, there's plenty of competition for Crowder, and unless he arranges a buyout with the Suns, Phoenix has the final say on where he winds up next.