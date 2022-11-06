Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

AP Photo/Matt York

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Johnson suffered the right knee injury early in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, coming out of the game after just five minutes of action. He was inactive for Saturday's game.

The fourth-year player averaged 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds through eight games in 2022-23, shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range.

The 26-year-old scored a season-high 29 points in Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, one game before suffering his injury.

Johnson is coming off a breakout year with the Suns, averaging 12.5 points with 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from three-point range. He started just 16 of 66 games, but he was a finalist for the league's Sixth Man of the Year while helping the Suns post the best record in the NBA.

With Jae Crowder on the trade block, Johnson moved into the starting lineup and became a key part of the team's 7-2 start, the best record in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to agree to an extension before the deadline this year and will now be a restricted free agent next offseason. The latest injury could represent a significant setback as he tries to secure a new deal.

Veteran teammate Chris Paul still provided some encouraging words for the fourth-year player:

Torrey Craig started in place of Johnson on Saturday and could see a bigger role going forward. Dario Šarić and Damion Lee should also play extra minutes at the forward spots as the Suns try to remain a team to beat in the West.