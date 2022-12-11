World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Form Guide for Argentina vs. Croatia, France vs. Morocco

1 of 2

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Argentina's World Cup run almost did not happen.

The Albiceleste lost their opening match in Qatar by a 2-1 margin to Saudi Arabia in an all-time shock.

Argentina rebounded with consecutive 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland to top Group C.

The South American side then handled Australia in the round of 16 and beat the Netherlands on penalties in the quarterfinals.

The two goals allowed to the Dutch on Friday were the first two rallies scored by opposing players against Argentina since the opening match in Qatar. Australia scored through an own goal in the 2-1 win for Argentina.

Argentina came into the World Cup on a five-game winning streak in which it outscored opponents 19-0. The biggest win of that lot came against Italy in a matchup of UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa Ameríca 2021 winners in the first edition of the Finalissima.

Argentina won the Copa America last summer by allowing one goal in three knockout-round games.

Lionel Messi and Co. are in the World Cup semifinals for the second time in three appearances. They are still searching for the elusive World Cup title for Messi. Argentina was the runner-up to Germany in 2014.

Croatia knows what it feels like to get to the final step and lose as well. The European side was the runner-up to France in 2018.

Croatia kept the same consistency from four years ago with its performances in Qatar.

Croatia played to a pair of scoreless draws in Group F with Morocco and Belgium and it throttled the Canadian defense for four goals.

Croatia methodically worked its way through the first two knockout rounds.

It beat Japan and Brazil on penalties while following the same game script.

Croatia went down a goal to Japan in the first half and then answered through Ivan Perišić in the second half. The defense and goalkeeper Dominik Livaković held on to force penalties.

Brazil scored a fantastic goal in extra time through Neymar, but once again, the Croatians rallied, this time by way of Bruno Petković.

Five of Croatia's last six World Cup knockout-round games have gone to extra time and four of those were won on penalties.

If Croatia wins, do not be surprised if a similar game structure is followed.

Argentina will try to power through the Croatian defense with Messi and Co. to prevent penalties even being the slightest possibility.