Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett

Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday.

Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news.

Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.

Stanford director of athletics Bernard Muir discussed the hire in a statement:

"Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football. Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths. He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads. I am excited for the next chapter of Cardinal football and eager for our student-athletes to experience Troy's passion, wisdom and leadership."

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was a finalist for the Stanford job, according to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, but he announced Thursday that he would remain an analyst for NBC Sports. Former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio were also reportedly in the running.

Taylor has served as Sacramento State's head coach and offensive coordinator. He has been the Big Sky Coach of the Year twice and won the Eddie Robinson Award in 2019 as the FCS coach of the year.

Prior to his time at Sacramento State, the 54-year-old was the offensive coordinator for Eastern Washington in 2016, coaching receiver Cooper Kupp, before moving to the Pac-12 and leading the offense for Utah in 2017 and 2018.

He played four years as a quarterback for California, tallying 51 touchdown passes from 1986 to 1989. He played two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and then moved into coaching, including five seasons as a position coach at Cal from 1996 to 2000.

Taylor will try to turn things around for Stanford after back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

The Cardinal were a perennial Top 10 team in the first part of former coach David Shaw's tenure after he took over in 2011, but the program has floundered in recent years and has only 14 wins in the last four seasons.

Shaw resigned in November as the winningest coach in Stanford history.