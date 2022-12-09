Jason Garrett Says He's Staying With NBC After Visit to Stanford, Interest in HC Job

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite receiving strong consideration for the Stanford head-coaching job, Jason Garrett will remain in his current position with NBC Sports.

Garrett announced on Twitter he won't be replacing David Shaw:

On Thursday, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Garrett and Sacramento State's Troy Taylor were among the finalists to get the Stanford job.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was also among the candidates Stanford's athletic department met with. Mandel noted Roman, Bronco Mendenhall and Vic Fangio are no longer in the mix for the position.

Shaw made the surprise announcement that he was stepping down immediately following Stanford's 36-25 loss to BYU on Nov. 26.

"A week ago, 10 days ago, I was gung-ho to be the person to lead us there, and over the last few days I realized it was time," Shaw told reporters. "It was time for me to step aside, time for the next group to come in, and hopefully whoever they hire next wins more games than I do. That would be awesome."

The decision came as the Cardinal finished with a 3-9 record for the second consecutive season. They are 14-28 in the past four seasons and haven't made a bowl appearance since 2018.

Garrett joined NBC Sports as an analyst for NFL games and Notre Dame football in April. He spent the previous two years as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

The Giants hired Garrett in January 2020 after he was fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The 56-year-old former quarterback had an 85-67 record in 10 seasons with the Cowboys.