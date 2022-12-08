Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett 'Finalist' for Stanford Job

Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images

In the wake of David Shaw's resignation as Stanford head football coach, the program is narrowing its list of potential replacements.

Per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is one of the finalists for the job.

Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is also a finalist.

Shaw told reporters after the Cardinal's 36-25 loss to BYU on Nov. 26 he was stepping down after 12 seasons with the program.

"A week ago, 10 days ago, I was gung-ho to be the person to lead us there, and over the last few days I realized it was time," he said. "It was time for me to step aside, time for the next group to come in, and hopefully whoever they hire next wins more games than I do. That would be awesome."

The decision came after Stanford finished 3-9 for the second consecutive season. Shaw began his tenure with eight straight winning records from 2011 to 2018, but the Cardinal have had losing records in three of the past four years.

Mandel noted other candidates, including Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, are no longer being considered for the job.

Taylor has a 30-7 record in three seasons at Sacramento State. The Hornets are getting set to play Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Friday.

Garrett is serving as an announcer for NBC Sports. He covers Notre Dame football and is an analyst for Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Garrett most recently served as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2020 to 2021. The 56-year-old had a 10-year run as Cowboys head coach from 2010 to 2019.

The Cowboys went 85-67 with three playoff appearances under Garrett. He spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Cowboys and Miami Dolphins before becoming a head coach.