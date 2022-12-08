USC QB Caleb Williams Named 2022 AP College Football Player of the Year

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams keeps adding accolades to his resume ahead of the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Williams has been named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, receiving 32 of 46 first-place votes and 117 total points.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second with six first-place votes and 64 points.

The top three finishers in the AP College Football Player of the Year voting are Heisman finalists. Star Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud came in third with 33 points (two first-place votes).

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, the other Heisman finalist, came in fifth in the AP voting. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker beat him out for fourth place.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the only non-quarterback in the top eight. He received six points to finish in sixth place, sandwiched between Bennett and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Michigan running back Blake Corum, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and Tennessee wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt also received votes.

Williams is the third USC player to win the award since its inception in 1998. Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won it in back-to-back years in 2004 and 2005.

The 20-year-old began his college career at Oklahoma in 2021. He transferred to USC in February after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the Trojans' head coach.

Williams led USC to its first 11-win season since 2017. His 37 touchdown passes are tied for the most in the nation, and he ranks fourth with 4,075 passing yards.

Despite playing with a hamstring injury for most of the Pac-12 Championship Game, Williams finished with 363 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans lost 47-24 to Utah and missed out on the College Football Playoff.