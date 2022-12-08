X

    Report: Jimbo Fisher Firing 'Was Never on the Table' Because Of Texas A&M Contract

    Adam WellsDecember 8, 2022

    AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies prior to their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images

    Despite rumors about his job status over the course of the season, Jimbo Fisher was never close to being fired by Texas A&M because of his contract.

    Per The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. and Andy Staples, firing Fisher was "never on the table" because his buyout was "too prohibitive" for the school.

