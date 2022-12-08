Report: Jimbo Fisher Firing 'Was Never on the Table' Because Of Texas A&M Contract

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Despite rumors about his job status over the course of the season, Jimbo Fisher was never close to being fired by Texas A&M because of his contract.

Per The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. and Andy Staples, firing Fisher was "never on the table" because his buyout was "too prohibitive" for the school.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.