Report: Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Enters Transfer Portal; Former 5-Star Prospect

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Wide receiver Chris Marshall was one of the most highly touted players in the 2022 recruiting class for Texas A&M, but he will have a new home next year.

According to 247Sports' Jeff Tarpley, Marshall plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this winter. He is a former 5-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 3 wideout in 247Sports' composite coming out of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

