AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from December 7
AEW World Tag Team champions The Acclaimed faced the greatest threat to their reign Wednesday night when they defended against Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling titleholders FTR in a much-anticipated showdown.
The match headlined an episode of Dynamite that also featured promos from world champ MJF, Jon Moxley and AEW World Women's champion Jamie Hayter.
What did the top stars in the company do and say as the company looked to wrap up the first episode of the last month of its most tumultuous year?
Find out with this recap of the December 7 broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed (c)
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe (c)
- Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia
- Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal
- Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Leila Grey
- Promos from Jon Moxley, MJF and Jamie Hayter
Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal
- The enormous pop for Rhodes was nice to see, particularly after The Natural announced the end of his in-ring career in 2023.
- The Blade interfered, pulling Cassidy to the floor and drawing a considerable chorus of boos.
- Rhodes delivered a running Canadian Destroyer and eliminated Sabian.
- The boys momentarily prevent Castle from being eliminated, carrying him around the ringside area and placing him back on the ring apron.
- Moriarty and W. Morrissey attacked Jungle Boy, the latter chokeslamming him neck-first on the ring apron.
- Page ordered Hardy around, but Matt finally appeared to break amid chants of "DELETE." Instead, He joined All Ego in beating down Starks.
- "You ain't nothing more than a Dollar Store Dwayne. So you know what I'm gonna start calling you? I'm gonna start calling you The Pebble," MJF said, insulting his top contender post-match.
- "I'm gonna take the responsibility off your plate, little boy," Starks said to end a fiery, impassioned retort.
Participants
Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Matt Hardy, Captain Shawn Dean and Dalton Castle
A week ago, Starks claimed he would win the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal and begin the process of taking everything from MJF, beginning with his $150,000 ring and ending at Winter Is Coming with the AEW World Championship.
He kicked off his quest Wednesday night by making good on the first part of his promise, winning the battle royal by eliminating both Hardy and Page.
The contest featured some solid storytelling and the introduction of new stories and feuds, such as Jungle Boy vs. The Firm, and the latest in the ongoing program involving the aforementioned All Ego and Hardy.
Whereas most battle royals are afterthoughts, a cheap way to steal a house or take up a segment or two of television, this was a narrative tool that served a purpose and will have long-reaching effects. Or, at the least, should.
Eclipsing that, though, was one of the best promo segments of the year between the victor and MJF, who interrupted his post-match celebration. Taking personal, explosive shots at each other on the mic, they hyped the hell out of next week's match and had the fans in Starks' adopted hometown of Austin red-hot for the charismatic babyface.
For a company that often overthinks things or tries to get too clever or "artsy" because of the guys in power positions in the company, this was perfectly executed and created a ton of intrigue surrounding next week's main event.
Result
Starks won the battle royal, proceeded to smoke MJF on the mic
Grade
A+
Top Moments
TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe
- An overzealous Allin overshot his intended target during a sliding tope, crashing and burning on the unprotected floor. Joe gave him no reprieve, driving him back onto that floor ahead of the commercial break.
- Joe ricocheted Allin off the ring post and to the floor after break, the one-sided domination continuing as Doc Samson checked on the challenger at ringside.
- Allin mounted a comeback that included a Code Red for a count of two.
- Joe delivered a wicked Muscle Buster, driving Allin back-first on the exposed trucks of his skateboard.
Darby Allin bit off more than he could chew Wednesday night when he challenged Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship, more than a year after his last run with the gold.
At least it appeared that way early.
Joe obliterated the face-painted antihero, tossing him around the ringside area like a ragdoll, Allin's body splattering on the concrete floor. He dominated the action until a momentary comeback attempt saw Allin score a near-fall off a Code Red.
An ill-fated attempt at the Coffin Drop landed him in the waiting arms of Joe, who put him to sleep with the Coquina Clutch for the submission victory. A post-match beatdown came to a screeching halt as Wardlow rushed the ring and chased his foe off.
This was almost uncomfortable to watch at times, with each bump by Allin appearing closer and closer to dealing him a significant injury. On the other hand, it was an impressive display of brutality by Joe, who looks to have rediscovered his killer edge and is ready to go on one last great run.
The impending match with Wardlow should be a ton of fun and a battle of two of the better big men in the company.
Result
Joe decimated, submitted Allin
Grade
B
Top Moments