AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from December 7

Participants

Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Matt Hardy, Captain Shawn Dean and Dalton Castle

A week ago, Starks claimed he would win the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal and begin the process of taking everything from MJF, beginning with his $150,000 ring and ending at Winter Is Coming with the AEW World Championship.

He kicked off his quest Wednesday night by making good on the first part of his promise, winning the battle royal by eliminating both Hardy and Page.

The contest featured some solid storytelling and the introduction of new stories and feuds, such as Jungle Boy vs. The Firm, and the latest in the ongoing program involving the aforementioned All Ego and Hardy.

Whereas most battle royals are afterthoughts, a cheap way to steal a house or take up a segment or two of television, this was a narrative tool that served a purpose and will have long-reaching effects. Or, at the least, should.

Eclipsing that, though, was one of the best promo segments of the year between the victor and MJF, who interrupted his post-match celebration. Taking personal, explosive shots at each other on the mic, they hyped the hell out of next week's match and had the fans in Starks' adopted hometown of Austin red-hot for the charismatic babyface.

For a company that often overthinks things or tries to get too clever or "artsy" because of the guys in power positions in the company, this was perfectly executed and created a ton of intrigue surrounding next week's main event.

Result

Starks won the battle royal, proceeded to smoke MJF on the mic

Grade

A+

