5-Star QB DJ Lagway Commits to Florida Over USC, Clemson, Texas A&M, Baylor

247Sports

DJ Lagway, a 5-star quarterback, announced his intention to attend the University of Florida on Wednesday, choosing the Gators over USC, Clemson, Texas A&M and Baylor.

"I feel they're going to build something special and I definitely want to be part of it," Lagway told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "The coaching staff, I have a really good relationship with those guys. I love the system that they have. Coach Napier has an amazing system and I feel I fit perfectly in there."

Lagway is the No. 24 player and fourth-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Willis High School product is also the fourth-ranked prospect from the state of Texas.

Florida previously landed 4-star linebacker Myles Graham and 4-star running back Chauncey Bowens. Lagway says he hopes to help coach Billy Napier build a stellar recruiting class in Gainesville.

"I'm truly ready to start recruiting," Lagway said. "That's why I wanted to decide early so I can go ahead and start building up that No. 1 class."

Napier went 6-6 in his first season at Florida after coming over from Louisiana. The Gators ranked as high as No. 12 in the country after upsetting Utah in the opening week of the season but struggled with their consistency the rest of the way.

Napier hopes to avoid the program suffering through its second straight losing season when the team travels to play Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl later this month.