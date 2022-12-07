Report: Gregg Berhalter Set to Discuss New USMNT Contract After 2022 World Cup Loss

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter will "begin discussions on a new contract" with the U.S. Soccer Federation following his team's trip to the World Cup round of 16, according to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.

Carlisle noted Berhalter has also shown interest in leading a European club, but the USSF is "prepared to begin talks" on a new deal.

The 49-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the year.

Berhalter was initially hired by the national team in December 2018, leading the squad to titles in the 2021 Gold Cup and 2020 Nations League. The team qualified for the World Cup after missing the event in 2018, advancing out of the group stage that also contained England, Wales and Iran.

Berhalter's experience with the national team also features 44 caps as a player, earning roster spots on the World Cup teams in both 2002 and 2006.

Despite his successes, the coach has faced significant criticism from fans over his roster selection and tactics, including during the 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in Saturday's knockout round.

Productive strikers Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok were left off the roster, while promising attacker Giovani Reyna saw limited playing time during the tournament as the United States scored just three goals in four matches.

The squad also finished behind both Canada and Mexico in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, only beating Costa Rica for the final guaranteed spot on goal differential.

There will be significant pressure on whoever is leading the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup, with the country co-hosting the event alongside Mexico and Canada. The team is likely guaranteed a spot as a host, but expectations will be high to make a deep run with key players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie entering their prime.

Coaches leading the national team during a second cycle have also not fared well for the U.S. squad. Bruce Arena is the only U.S. coach to make the World Cup twice, but the 2006 team finished last in its group after advancing to the quarterfinal four years earlier. Jürgen Klinsmann was fired during qualifying of his second cycle as the squad failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Berhalter has a 37-11-12 record during his time with the national team, having also coached the Columbus Crew in the MLS and Hammarby in Sweden. His brother, Jay Berhalter, was the USSF's chief commercial officer when he was hired but has since left to become an executive VP at MLS.