Warriors' Steph Curry Named 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Sports Illustrated has named Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as its 2022 Sportsperson of the Year.

Curry capped the 2021-22 season with his fourth NBA title after averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He saved his best work for the NBA Finals, where he posted 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists en route to a six-game win over the Boston Celtics.

The NBA Finals MVP notably amassed 43 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4 before closing out the C's with a 34-point outing in Game 6.

It was a tremendous comeback for Curry and the Warriors, who were just two seasons removed from finishing a league-worst 15-50 in 2019-20. Curry missed all but five games that year due to a broken left hand.

He returned to form in 2020-21, dropping an NBA- and career-high 32.0 points per game and earning All-NBA First Team honors. However, the Warriors did not make the playoffs after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

The Warriors found their groove again in 2021-22, however, winning 53 games and largely cruising through the Western Conference playoffs before taking out the Celtics.

Curry's resume now includes eight All-Star Game appearances, two scoring titles, two NBA MVP awards, eight All-NBA team honors and a pair of FIBA World Cup gold medals, among other accolades. He was also named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Off the court, Curry earned his degree from Davidson, where he starred for three years before jumping to the NBA in 2009.

He and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have also continued their charitable efforts in a variety of fields, per Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated.

"Since 2019, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation he and Ayesha founded has served more than 25 million meals to food-insecure children, spent $2.5 million on literacy-focused grants and distributed 500,000 books, according to Curry’s representatives. He has also provided seed funding for men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University, a historically Black school, and started the Underrated Golf Tour, a junior circuit designed to make the game more inclusive. He is co-chair of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative."

Curry has continued his dominance this season with 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Warriors.