    Alabama's Bryce Young Not Among QBs Named to 2022 All-SEC Football Teams

    Tyler Conway
December 6, 2022

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 26: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennett were named as the All-SEC Team quarterbacks for the 2022 season, leaving Alabama's Bryce Young on the outside looking in.

    Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, spent much of the middle part of the season dealing with injuries and was not considered a serious contender to repeat.

