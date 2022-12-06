A.J. Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Wasn't Trolling Jon Robinson After Titans Firing

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown insisted he wasn't trolling former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, even though it wasn't a stretch to make that connection.

Brown, who scored two touchdowns in Sunday's win over his former team, tweeted a link to a shirt on his website and captioned it "Swole Batman AKA The Terminator."

The terminator part drew attention since the Titans announced Tuesday that they fired Robinson shortly after the loss to Brown's Eagles. However, the wide receiver explained he was not making fun of the situation and provided more context:

"I will never kick another man while he’s down," Brown said in a now-deleted tweet. "The shirts was made few days ago. My eye has been red for two weeks now. That’s not who I am."

The Titans' firing of Robinson was something of a surprise. He just signed a contract extension in February, and Tennessee is in first place in the AFC South at 7-5.

Considering the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts are in second place in the division, it is basically a foregone conclusion that the Titans will host a home playoff game.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported some people inside the building with the Titans were "floored" by the decision, although NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the team's "brass wasn't happy with the direction of the roster" and "decided to make a change."

There were hits and misses throughout Robinson's tenure, which is often the case for general managers. However, the timing of the firing was impossible to ignore given how dominant Brown was during Sunday's win. He had eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns even though the Eagles pulled their starters early in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee traded Brown this offseason for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

"I just didn't appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it," Brown told Pelissero in August (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "I'm man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood with Tennessee. I'm moving forward."

It seems as if Brown has had the last laugh since the Eagles are 11-1 and he has 61 catches for 950 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. But he made it clear he wasn't the one doing the laughing at Robinson on Tuesday.