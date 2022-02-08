Titans HC Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson Sign Contract Extensions After 2021 Season

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson have been rewarded with contract extensions after the team finished as the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2021.

Vrabel and Robinson were set to enter the last year of their contracts in the 2022 season. The lengths of the extensions were not specified.

Vrabel was named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America this past season after leading Tennessee to a 12-5 record, a third consecutive trip to the playoffs and a second straight AFC South title. The Titans were eliminated in the divisional round by the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal.

"I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said. "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans."

She added, "Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be."

Vrabel has coached Tennessee and has a career record of 43-27, including playoff games, for a franchise-best winning percentage of .614. His 43 wins tie Jack Pardee's franchise record through his first four years with the organization.



Since Robinson was hired as general manager in 2016, Tennessee has had a winning record every year. His draft record has been stellar, as he oversaw the selection of eventual Pro Bowlers Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry. Robinson's 62 wins as GM rank second in franchise history.