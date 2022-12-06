UVA Gives Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry Degrees After Shooting Deaths

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Virginia granted football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry posthumous degrees Tuesday. All three players were killed in an on-campus shooting in November.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, University of Virginia Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most was the catalyst behind requesting that the players be honored with degrees.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Virginia student and former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was also on the trip, is alleged to have shot and killed the players. Two other Virginia students, Marlee Morgan and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, were also injured in the shooting.

Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as two counts of malicious wounding.

Chandler was a junior wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina, who transferred from Wisconsin. He had two catches for 28 yards for the Badgers in 2020 and was exclusively a special teams player in 2021.

Davis was also a junior wide receiver who hailed from Dorchester, South Carolina. He had 20 receptions for 515 yards and five touchdowns for the Cavs in 2020 and followed that up with 16 grabs for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Perry was a junior linebacker from Miami, Florida, and had seven tackles this season. Back in 2020, Perry returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown against Abilene Christian.

The Virginia football team finished 3-7 this season after cancelling its final two scheduled games against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech in the wake of the shooting.