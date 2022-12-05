Report: Baker Mayfield to Be Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting Mayfield will hit waivers this week as the regular season hits its stretch run.

Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven appearances (six starts) for the Panthers this season.

