Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections and Odds For CFP Final and Top Matchups

0 of 2

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With another Selection Sunday in the books, we finally know which four teams will be represented in the College Football Playoff this season.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State will vie for the chance to earn a national title in January, with Georgia looking to defend its championship from this year.

On Dec. 31, the Buckeyes will face the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl after the Wolverines kick off against the Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU clinched that No. 3 seed over Ohio State based on its "body of work," per College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan. “We were looking at getting the right four teams. And as we went piece by piece by piece, we ended up in the order that we did with TCU at three and again based on the body of work over the course of the season.”

TCU's only loss of the season came in its Big 12 Championship Game tilt Saturday against Kansas State, a team it had defeated in the regular season.

After a 45-23 blowout loss to Michigan in the final week of the regular season, the Buckeyes didn't play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Alabama came in No. 5 in the final CFP rankings, though some argued the Crimson Tide should have gotten a nod in the playoff. USC lost its shot at the No. 4 spot with a loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Let's break down some of the top matchups in this College Football Playoff as well as take a look at early odds for each team.

The CFP National Championship will be held on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.