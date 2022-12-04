Tyson Fury Says He 'Can’t Wait' to Return to WWE as WrestleMania Season Approaches

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury's next appearance in a ring might not be in boxing.

The heavyweight champion hinted at a return to WWE following his 10th-round TKO of Derek Chisora on Saturday.

"Wrestling, here we come! WWE, I can’t wait! Smash a chair on somebody’s head," Fury told reporters (1:20 mark).

Fury said he would be willing to team up with his father, John, to fight Jake and Logan Paul. It's worth noting it's likely WWE would be more interested in Tyson Fury would team with his brother, Tommy, than his 58-year-old father.

Tyson Fury previously appeared in WWE during 2019's Crown Jewel event, defeating Braun Strowman via count out. He was also involved in Drew McIntyre's match with Roman Reigns at this year's Clash at the Castle event, knocking out Austin Theory when he attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

McIntyre and Fury were friendly after the match, singing "American Pie" to the Cardiff crowd, but have teased a one-on-one match in the past.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said in September the company remains eager to have Fury return in an in-ring role.

