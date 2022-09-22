Triple H Says Tyson Fury Is 'as Enamored as Ever in Wanting to Do' WWE

Julian Finney/Getty Images

WWE head of creative Triple H believes heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has a great deal of interest in having another match in WWE in the future.

Speaking to Sporting News (h/t Joseph Lee of 411Mania.com), Triple H gave his thoughts on Fury and the chances of him competing in WWE again at some point:

"I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring. The question is which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring? Is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff. We had a long talk about it. He's as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us.

"I think he knows he's got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he's going to capitalize on those fights as you are hearing. You know, talks about [Oleksandr] Usyk, talks about Anthony Joshua. Selfishly, I want him to come work with us, also selfishly, I want to see those fights. So I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he had to do what we do, I think he could do something special with us as well."

Fury's first and only match with WWE occurred in 2019 when he defeated Braun Strowman by count-out at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The Englishman has made a few appearances for WWE since then with the most recent coming earlier this month at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

Fury was ringside for the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and he even got involved by punching out Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory when he attempted to cash in.

After McIntyre lost, Fury consoled him in the ring and led a rendition of American Pie in an attempt to send the crowd home happy.

During the press conference following Clash at the Castle, Fury confirmed his desire to continue boxing despite briefly retiring this year. That means a potential WWE career is likely on the back burner for now.

Last week, Anthony Joshua and his team announced that he had agreed to terms on a Dec. 3 fight against Fury. The fight has yet to be made official, but a framework appears to be in place.

If Fury vs. Joshua happens, it is likely that the winner would go on to face Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title unification match, meaning Fury may have at least two fights left in him before transitioning to something else like wrestling.

Fury seems to be a natural fit for WWE due to his size, athletic ability, charisma and star power, and there is little doubt that Triple H and Co. will wait as long as they have to in order to secure Fury once he decides to move on from boxing.

