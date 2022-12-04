Bowl Projections 2022-23: Predictions for Top Teams Ahead of Final CFP Poll Reveal

0 of 3

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff selection committee had a great idea of which four teams would land in the playoff bracket going into conference championship weekend.

But then everything changed when USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs lost in their respective title games.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines restored order to the top four by closing out championship weekend with wins, and in the process, locking down the top two seeds in the playoff bracket.

We know Georgia will be the top seed and play a defacto home game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on New Years' Eve and that Michigan will be the No. 2 seed and is likely headed for the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU is likely still in the playoff because it only suffered one loss and that occurred in the Big 12 Championship Game.

USC is in trouble because it now has two losses to the same team, the Utah Utes.

The selection committee may be more inclined to move the Ohio State Buckeyes up from No. 5 to replace USC.

If that happens, the committee then has to figure out where to rank TCU and Ohio State. A jump from No. 5 to No. 3 for the Buckeyes would set up a rivalry rematch with Michigan.