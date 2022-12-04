Bowl Projections 2022-23: Predictions for Top Teams Ahead of Final CFP Poll Reveal

Bowl Projections 2022-23: Predictions for Top Teams Ahead of Final CFP Poll RevealDecember 4, 2022
The College Football Playoff selection committee had a great idea of which four teams would land in the playoff bracket going into conference championship weekend.
But then everything changed when USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs lost in their respective title games.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines restored order to the top four by closing out championship weekend with wins, and in the process, locking down the top two seeds in the playoff bracket.
We know Georgia will be the top seed and play a defacto home game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on New Years' Eve and that Michigan will be the No. 2 seed and is likely headed for the Fiesta Bowl.
TCU is likely still in the playoff because it only suffered one loss and that occurred in the Big 12 Championship Game.
USC is in trouble because it now has two losses to the same team, the Utah Utes.
The selection committee may be more inclined to move the Ohio State Buckeyes up from No. 5 to replace USC.
If that happens, the committee then has to figure out where to rank TCU and Ohio State. A jump from No. 5 to No. 3 for the Buckeyes would set up a rivalry rematch with Michigan.
Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl (December 31): Georgia vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (December 31): Michigan vs. TCU
New Years’ Six
Orange Bowl (December 30): Clemson vs. Tennessee
Sugar Bowl (December 31): Alabama vs. Kansas State
Cotton Bowl (January 2): USC vs. Tulane
Rose Bowl (January 2): Penn State vs. Utah
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
As much as everyone would love to see the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry in the playoff, there is a strong case to rank the Buckeyes below TCU.
Ohio State sat out conference championship weekend because it was blown out in the fourth quarter by Michigan.
The Buckeyes only had one loss, but it was a bad one and it close them the chance to play for their own playoff life.
Ohio State only has one loss and that should be the factor that boosts it over two-loss USC, who failed in both of its chances to beat Utah.
A potential Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia would be fascinating for the Buckeyes.
Some people thought that would end up being the title game matchup with the way both teams were trending earlier in the season
C.J. Stroud and his collection of star wideouts, like Marvin Harrison Jr., could pose a tough matchup to the Georgia defense.
Georgia would still be the favored side because it has been the most consistent team all season. The Bulldogs added to their resume with a 50-point showing in the SEC Championship Game.
The reigning national champion could play with Ohio State in a shootout, but it would love for its defense to grind the game to a halt and finish 20-17.
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
TCU has a case to stay at No. 3 because it was competitive until the end of the Big 12 Championship Game.
Max Duggan pulled the Horned Frogs back into the contest on his own and forced overtime.
Kansas State got a fourth-down stop in overtime and kicked a field goal to win the game.
TCU’s 12-1 mark and its competitiveness on Saturday might convince the committee to keep it above Ohio State.
The case against Michigan playing the Buckeyes again is that we have already seen that matchup and how it played out.
Yes, the rematch would draw massive ratings and could be a fantastic playoff game, but Michigan’s rout at Ohio Stadium just two weeks earlier could be a factor in setting the matchups.
Michigan could be headed for a title game clash with Georgia regardless of who it plays if it continues to put up a ton of points.
J.J. McCarthy has come to life at quarterback in the last two weeks and that could lead to Michigan producing another high total against TCU or Ohio State.