X

    Report: Tennessee OC Alex Golesh to Be Named USF HC After Deion Sanders Pursuit

    Erin WalshDecember 4, 2022

    Central Florida co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The University of South Florida is finalizing a deal to make Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh its next head coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

    USF also pursued reportedly Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders for the vacancy before deciding to hire Golesh.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.