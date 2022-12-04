Report: Tennessee OC Alex Golesh to Be Named USF HC After Deion Sanders Pursuit

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The University of South Florida is finalizing a deal to make Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh its next head coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

USF also pursued reportedly Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders for the vacancy before deciding to hire Golesh.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

