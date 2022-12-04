X

    No. 1 Georgia Touted as Unstoppable After Dominant Win over LSU in SEC Championship

    Adam WellsDecember 4, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 03: Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Georgia put an exclamation point on its status as the No. 1 team in the country and a lock to make the College Football Playoff with a dominant 50-30 victory over No. 14 LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

    The Bulldogs racked up 35 points in the first half thanks to four touchdown passes from Stetson Bennett. It's his first game with at least four touchdown passes since Nov. 27, 2021.

    LSU faced an uphill battle against a Bulldogs team that had been dominant all season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half that made the task even more difficult.

    Head coach Brian Kelly sat Daniels in the second half with his team trailing 35-10 to start the third quarter. Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier played well in what amounted to two quarters of mop-up duty, throwing for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

    Most the talk after the game was about how unstoppable this Georgia team looks heading into the playoff:

    Big Game Boomer @BigGameBoomer

    Georgia is a one million pound wrecking ball that is currently unstoppable. I think they win the National Championship with ease.

    No. 1 Georgia Touted as Unstoppable After Dominant Win over LSU in SEC Championship
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Recruiting Edits @614EditzDSGN

    GEORGIA MIGHT BE THE MOST BALANCED TEAM IN AMERICA <br><br>ITS SCARY TO WATCH THEM THERE SO DOMINANT <br><br>29 Rush 204 yards<br>29 Pass. 274 Yards

    Ptwice216 #NoMoreCavsTweets @PTwice216

    Georgia might be the most dominant team years.

    Mike Edmisten @mikeedmisten

    As dominant as this Georgia team is, this year’s playoffs are going to have about as much suspense as a Hallmark movie.

    SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton

    Championship Weekend has been consistent with the rest of the 2022 college football season <br><br>Absolute chaos surrounding Georgia being dominant and looking like the only truly elite team in the country

    Matt DeBary @MattDeBary

    The Georgia Bulldogs have put up a 50-burger on LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship.<br><br>This group is having FUN tonight.

    Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande

    Everyone's debating who should get the final playoff spot as Georgia continues to show why it won't matter.

    If there is one image to sum up the difference in this game, it came in the first half when Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jalen Carter lifted Daniels off the ground with one arm and raised the index finger to signal No. 1 with his other hand.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    So, Jalen Carter lifted Jayden Daniels with one arm and threw up the No. 1 😂 <a href="https://t.co/qJm4UgGw7V">pic.twitter.com/qJm4UgGw7V</a>

    If there is one flaw Georgia showed in this game, it was on pass defense. Daniels and Nussmeier combined to go 31-of-51 for 502 yards and three touchdown passes.

    This is, admittedly, a nitpick because the Bulldogs were so far ahead in the first half that they were content to let LSU pick up yardage to keep the clock running. Their defense still forced three turnovers, including Robert Beal Jr.'s strip-sack of Nussmeier late in the fourth quarter to end the game.

    Georgia's offense picked up 529 yards with a near 50-50 split between passing yards (274) and rushing yards (255). Bennett averaged 9.4 yards per attempt. Kendall Milton had 113 yards on the ground on just eight carries.

    The College Football Playoff selection committee has had Georgia ranked in the top spot for four weeks. The reigning national champions have won nine of 13 games by at least 20 points.

    There has been no indication at this point in the season that anyone is capable of hanging with the Bulldogs. It's unclear who they will play in the College Football Playoff semifinal, especially with No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC losing their conference title games this weekend.

    Regardless of which team gets the final spot in this year's playoff field, Georgia will rightly be deemed a heavy favorite coming off an undefeated regular season and its first SEC championship since 2017.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.