CFB Twitter Debates College Football Playoff Field After TCU's Loss to Kansas State

No. 3 TCU fell to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game 31-28 in overtime Saturday, sending a shock through the College Football Playoff picture.

The door is presumably open for No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama to enter the Top Four after TCU and No. 4 USC lost in the past two days.

The Horned Frogs can still make a case for a berth, though the Trojans are undoubtedly out after falling 47-24 to No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. It was the team's second loss to the Utes this year.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan will hold the top two spots if they take care of business against No. 14 LSU and Purdue in their conference championship games Saturday.

Neither OSU nor Alabama reached its conference championship game, but each has a stellar résumé.

OSU's only loss was to the aforementioned Wolverines, while Alabama fell twice on the last play of games, to No. 7 Tennessee and LSU.

The Volunteers are next on the ledger and can lay claim to beating the Crimson Tide. They also fell twice in ugly losses to Georgia (27-13) and South Carolina (63-38). However, the CFP selection committee earlier this week put the Vols below the Crimson Tide, and it likely wouldn't change that order with neither team doing anything this weekend.

No. 8 Penn State is next after those teams, but the Nittany Lions lost to Michigan and Ohio State and seem destined for a Rose Bowl matchup with Utah.

TCU's case for CFP inclusion is that it was 12-0 before the championship game loss and an overtime defeat to the No. 10 team in the nation on a neutral field certainly isn't embarrassing. The Horned Frogs also beat the Wildcats 38-28 in October.

No matter what happens, the USC and TCU losses will spark heated debate regarding who will go on and who will stay home. As of now, it looks like there are three teams (OSU, Alabama and TCU) for two spots.

Some folks on Twitter gave their takes on the matter.

The final CFP rankings will be released at noon ET Sunday.