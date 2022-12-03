USC Defense Ripped by CFB Twitter for Costing Trojans CFP Berth in Loss vs. Utah

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The USC football team will not be going to the College Football Playoff after falling to Utah 47-24 in the Pac 12 Championship Game on Friday evening in Las Vegas.

The No. 4 Trojans were guaranteed a postseason berth with a win over the No. 11 Utes, but a disastrous defensive effort led to USC's second defeat against Utah this year.

Utah rolled for 533 total yards, with quarterback Cameron Rising completing 22-of-34 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. His 60-yard toss to tight end Thomas Yassmin gave the Utes a 33-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Utes steamrolled the Trojans on the ground as well with 223 yards and three scores on 35 carries (6.4 YPC).

After the Yassmin touchdown and a R.J. Hubert interception of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for a 53-yard touchdown for a 39-24 edge.

The Utes defense then forced a turnover on downs before a Micah Bernard score put the game away for good.

The USC offense did all it could with Williams, the clear Heisman Trophy favorite, hobbled with a midgame lower-body injury that briefly sent him to the medical tent. He still impressed with 363 passing yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Utah offensive line dominated the trenches, allowing the skill-position players with more than enough room to dissect the USC defense through the air and on the ground.

That enables Utah to finish the evening on a 44-7 run after falling behind 17-3 in the second quarter, and Twitter noted the team's significant defensive struggles as a result.

Utah will now be heading to the Rose Bowl as the Pac-12 representative. USC will await its bowl fate following Saturday's conference championship games.