Notre Dame Starting QB Drew Pyne Reportedly Intends to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will reportedly have an opening at quarterback in 2023, as this year's starter Drew Pyne is set to part ways with the team.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

