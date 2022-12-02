World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage Odds, Format, Rules and Predictions

0 of 3

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title began two weeks ago with 32 national teams (eight pools of four teams each) from around the world in group-stage action.

But now, four matches remain until exactly half of those squads begin the second stage of competition, which is set to commence on Dec. 3.

Ahead of Thursday, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, the United States, Australia, France, Argentina and Poland had made it through the knockout stages. Morocco, Croatia, Japan and Spain joined them in the round of 16 following the closing matches of Group E and F.

Japan surprised soccer fans everywhere by topping Group E over Spain and Germany. It seemed the Samurai Blue were set to be eliminated when entering halftime 1-0 down to Spain, but second-half goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka saw them take a famous 2-1 victory and allowed them to jump La Roja in the standings.

Although Spain lost, it still made the final 16 thanks to a superior goal differential to Germany, which also finished on four points after a rollercoaster win over Costa Rica.

Germany took an early lead against Los Ticos, but a Yeltsin Tejeda tap-in and an own goal from Manuel Neuer gave Costa Rica a 2-1 lead and set them up for a surprise trip to the knockouts. However, two goals from Kai Havertz and one from Niclas Füllkrug sealed a 4-2 win and broke Costa Rican hearts, although it wasn't enough for Germany to make up the huge gap in goal differential with Spain to earn qualification.

Germany, the 2014 world champion, has now been eliminated at the group stage in consecutive World Cup tournaments.

The Americans will take on the Netherlands in the opening match of the round of 16 on Saturday.

Next up is Argentina, which is heavily favored over Australia. France and England will be on the pitch Sunday against Poland and Senegal, respectively, before Japan is back in action on Monday against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

In the first winter World Cup, there have been some unexpected results: Mexico, Belgium and four-time world champions Germany are all out, while Australia has made the knockouts for only the second time in its history and Japan won its group over two European giants.

With just over two weeks until the final, it still seems like anything can happen.